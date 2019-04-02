Clear
Developers pushing for multi-purpose hotel in Austin

The Mower County Development group and Apollo Development are pushing for a multi-purpose hotel in the city.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal


The City of Austin could soon see some changes. The Mower County Development group and Apollo Development are pushing for a multi-purpose hotel in the city. Craig Hoium presented the plans to the Mower County Commissioner Tuesday afternoon.
“I just want them to get an understanding of the project and give us some feedback,” Said Hoium.
He says the project is in line with the revitalization of the business district. After the presentation, county commissioners peppered him with questions about the project. One council member asked about parking problems this project could cause. Hoium vowed to follow city guidelines on that front.
At least one resident we spoke with is unconcerned with parking issues.
“Right now we don’t have enough business downtown to make that a major issue,” said Darwin Sellers. “We’ve seen some major stores such as Target leave and also Shopko leave so anything that brings back jobs or increases the number of jobs in the community is helpful.”
The hotel would occupy the 200 block of Fourth Street. The project has nine investors on board. It is expected to cost $6.5 million.

