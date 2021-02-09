Developer to propose new workforce housing complex in Northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new residential complex may be on its way to Northeast Rochester.

A developer is readying its plan to build a three-story residential complex that would bring 66 units of family workforce housing to a vacant lot near Century High School. The property is located at 2235 26th Street NE, neighboring a Kwik Trip.

While affordable housing is a top priority for the City of Rochester, the project will likely face significant hurdles before receiving approval from officials.

City Council Member Shaun Palmer, who represents Ward 5 where the project would be located, tells KIMT News 3 one of the biggest challenges for the developer may be rezoning the property to fit its plans. Right now, only single-story businesses are allowed on the property, and it would take approval from five out of seven city council members to rezone the parcel.

Another major concern is the project's impact on traffic, with Council Member Palmer saying when school is in session, traffic from Century already backs up nearly a mile.

Council Member Palmer says he's still undecided on whether he supports the development, and is unsure building this development would be fair to nearby property owners.

"When you're buying a piece of property and you're owning your home, and you expect to have a one-story building, that's one thing. Now to rezone it and put a three-story building, that adds a lot. And adding 65 units in there, that's a lot of traffic," Palmer told KIMT,

Because the developer says it will be using state tax credits, only households making 60% or below Olmsted County's median area income will be able to rent there.

The developer says their concept has not been formally submitted to the City of Rochester, though it expects to do so in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically.