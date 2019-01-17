Developer eyeing Britt for new hotel

BRITT, Iowa - If you've driven through Britt, you may notice a lack of places to spend the night. During a recent social media survey with residents to gauge interest on ammenities they would like to see in the community, a hotel gained the most interest. And one developer is looking to make that happen.

A developer with Brookstone Lodge & Suites, which has hotels in Algona and Emmetsburg, is looking to build a hotel on the site of the city's recently completed Burgardt Commercial Park off Highway 18, and is planned to have 32 rooms.

Jane Johnson grew up near Britt, and has seen changes to the town over the years. With Britt hosting events that draw crowds such as Hobo Days, she says the proposal would help fill a void that has existed for some time.

"They desperately need a hotel here. A lot of different activities, different events going on, and there's nowhere to stay, unless if they have to drive quite a ways. So it's desperately needed."

As the nearest hotel is in Garner, about 10 miles away, a hotel in Britt would beneficial when winter storms hit the area.

"If something were to come up, at least they'd have somewhere to stay. Highway 18 is very, very, very busy, so when different weather situations come up, I'm sure it would fill up."

For the building to become reality, the developer is looking for an initial investment from the city and local investors to buy shares. Construction is anticipated to begin when a formal agreement is presented and approved by the city, as well as weather permitting.