Clear
BREAKING NEWS: School bus collides with vehicle, one injured Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Developer eyeing Britt for new hotel

32-room hotel proposed by Brookstone Lodge & Suites, who have two hotels in Algona and Emmetsburg

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 8:19 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

BRITT, Iowa - If you've driven through Britt, you may notice a lack of places to spend the night. During a recent social media survey with residents to gauge interest on ammenities they would like to see in the community, a hotel gained the most interest. And one developer is looking to make that happen.

A developer with Brookstone Lodge & Suites, which has hotels in Algona and Emmetsburg, is looking to build a hotel on the site of the city's recently completed Burgardt Commercial Park off Highway 18, and is planned to have 32 rooms.

Jane Johnson grew up near Britt, and has seen changes to the town over the years. With Britt hosting events that draw crowds such as Hobo Days, she says the proposal would help fill a void that has existed for some time.

"They desperately need a hotel here. A lot of different activities, different events going on, and there's nowhere to stay, unless if they have to drive quite a ways. So it's desperately needed."

As the nearest hotel is in Garner, about 10 miles away, a hotel in Britt would beneficial when winter storms hit the area.

"If something were to come up, at least they'd have somewhere to stay. Highway 18 is very, very, very busy, so when different weather situations come up, I'm sure it would fill up."

For the building to become reality, the developer is looking for an initial investment from the city and local investors to buy shares. Construction is anticipated to begin when a formal agreement is presented and approved by the city, as well as weather permitting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cold this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Should Tobacco Age be 21?

Image

A developer proposes building a new hotel in Britt

Image

FSA Offices opening during government shutdown

Image

Warming Center prepares to open

Image

MN State Patrol recruiting troopers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Snow plow drivers getting ready for winter blast

Image

Home school movement growing

Image

State grant partnership

Image

SAW: JACKSON MOLSTEAD

Community Events