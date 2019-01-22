Detroit man accused of delivering heroin to North Iowa

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities say a New Year’s Eve traffic stop turned up over 100 grams of heroin.

Keith Benard Tucker, 50 of Detroit, Michigan, was stopped for a traffic violation on December 31, 2018 near the 212 mile marker of Highway 218. Law enforcement says he was found with a brown powdery substance about the size of a softball that tested positive for heroin. A loaded .45 caliber handgun was also found on the passenger seat of Tucker’s vehicle.

According to court documents, Tucker admitted he was transporting the heroin from Detroit to Mason City.

Authorities say marijuana was then found tucked in Tucker’s sock when he was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

He’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.