Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Detroit man accused of delivering heroin to North Iowa

Keith Tucker Keith Tucker

Arrested on New Year's Eve.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities say a New Year’s Eve traffic stop turned up over 100 grams of heroin.

Keith Benard Tucker, 50 of Detroit, Michigan, was stopped for a traffic violation on December 31, 2018 near the 212 mile marker of Highway 218. Law enforcement says he was found with a brown powdery substance about the size of a softball that tested positive for heroin. A loaded .45 caliber handgun was also found on the passenger seat of Tucker’s vehicle.

According to court documents, Tucker admitted he was transporting the heroin from Detroit to Mason City.

Authorities say marijuana was then found tucked in Tucker’s sock when he was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

He’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 5°
Despite a southward tracking system, snow chances linger into the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

NIACC's Willems named ICCAC Player of the Week

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL team

Image

Southern Minnesotans hit the slopes during winter storm

Image

US Sen. Grassley says he doesn't support transgender military ban

Image

Essential oils being used at Mayo Clinic

Image

Winterizing your vehicle

Image

Commuters dealing with winter weather

Image

Counterfeit bills making rounds in Rochester

Image

Iowa has lowest unemployment rate in the country

Community Events