Detours start Monday south of Claremont

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – Detours start Monday on construction projects for Dodge County Road 1 and 630th Street.

Crews are building a new 630th Street and getting ready to put in a County Road 1 bridge for a Highway 14 overpass. Drivers will find detours south of Claremont and should follow signs to access their destinations. Farmers who use these roads to access fields along this area should contact Jim Hannaman of Shafer Contracting at 612-703-0304 to arrange the best route for their equipment.

These projects are part of the Highway 14 reconstruction, which will expand 12.5 miles of road from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester. The project is intended to improve the capacity, safety, travel times and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor.

The expansion area is a new route for Hwy 14, which will stay south of the railroad tracks on the west side of the project, travel south of Claremont and connect where the four-lane highway is west of Dodge Center.