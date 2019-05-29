﻿Detours back as flooding closes western Iowa roads

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — Motorists in southwestern Iowa are back to traveling a maze of detours as a new round of flooding closes a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 29 and other highways and roads.

Those thoroughfares had only reopened in recent weeks following devastating flooding along the Missouri River in March. On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Transportation said that I-29 is closed from Pacific Junction to the Missouri state line. Some sections of I-29 from the state line to St. Joseph, Missouri, had reopened Wednesday afternoon after being closed earlier in the day.

Highway 2 — which connects the interstate to Nebraska City, Nebraska, over the Missouri River — is again closed for flooding. New flooding has also closed Highway 34 between the Nebraska state line and I-29 near Pacific Junction.