Detour starts Wednesday on Mason City road

MASON CITY, Iowa – A detour is going in place on northbound North Monroe Avenue between 10th Street and 12th Street NW.

The Mason City Engineering Department says a lane closure is needed for underground utility improvements and the detour onto North Jefferson Avenue will last about a week.

Lanes on 12th Street NW near the intersection with North Monroe Avenue will also be narrowed to accommodate a work zone.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.