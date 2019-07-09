Detour starts Wednesday on Mason City road

MASON CITY, Iowa – A detour is going in place on northbound North Monroe Avenue between 10th Street and 12th Street NW.
The Mason City Engineering Department says a lane closure is needed for underground utility improvements and the detour onto North Jefferson Avenue will last about a week.
Lanes on 12th Street NW near the intersection with North Monroe Avenue will also be narrowed to accommodate a work zone.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
