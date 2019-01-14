Detour on Highway 9 due to LP leak

A leak from an LP truck that was dragging a hose has forced a detour on Highway 9.
Authorities said the detour is in place from Grouse Ave. to Wheelerwood Rd. near Hanlontown in Worth County. The detour is expected to be in place until around 10:30 a.m.
