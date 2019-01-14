Clear
Detour on Highway 9 due to LP leak

A leak from an LP truck that was dragging a hose has forced a detour on Highway 9.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 9:53 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 10:23 AM

Authorities said the detour is in place from Grouse Ave. to Wheelerwood Rd. near Hanlontown in Worth County. The detour is expected to be in place until around 10:30 a.m.

Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
