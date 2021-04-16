Detention deputy dies at work at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An Olmsted County Detention deputy died Thursday at the Adult Detention Center.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said that Mark Edward Anderson, 52, had an 11-year stint with the detention center.

Anderson was found in the staff locker room and life-saving measures were performed by colleagues and friends. He was taken to St. Marys where he was pronounced dead. Authorities believe it was a medical-related death.

Anderson began with the sheriff's office on March 1, 2010, and was a detention deputy who provided alternate activities for all the detainees to keep them active and entertained.