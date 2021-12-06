Details released on Highway 65 reconstruction in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has released detour and construction details on the Highway 65/Main Street project scheduled to begin in April 2022.

The project will reconstruct Highway 65/Main Street in Albert Lea from Newton Avenue to Sorenson Road. The goal is to reduce road flooding and serious right-angle crashes. Construction will include repaving Highway 65 from Shell Rock River Bridge to Sorenson Road, installing two “reduced conflict intersections" between Garfield Avenue and Prospect Avenue, installing new lighting, adding a new traffic signal at Garfield Avenue, and making ADA and safety improvements like new sidewalks and median refuges.

Construction will be divided into two sections, Newton Avenue to the Shell Rock Bridge and from the bridge to Sorenson Road. Two detours will be used while work is going on and traffic will be reduced to one lane at times. The project is expected to be completed in early October 2022.