Details change for mail-in ballot deadline

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday was the last day to mail in your ballot, but there are other options.

A ballot can be dropped off at the Rochester Government Center or the Olmsted County Elections office.

You can also vote in person.

Ballots must be dropped off and filled out before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you have mailed your ballot, it must arrive before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If it arrives after that time, Mark Krupski, the Director of Property Records and Licensing for Olmsted County, says it's still not decided what will happen to those ballots.

"As it stands now, that is a little unclear. So we are only going to release results of ballots returned by 8 p.m. on election night. Anything returned subsequent to that will be put aside awaiting rule changes or whether they'll be included or not," says Krupski.

Krupski says the county has extended hours on Saturday to ensure voters can drop off their ballots. The hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.