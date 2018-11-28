Destruction of Rochester hotel to start Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The demolition of a historic building is scheduled to start Friday.

The Rochester Public Works Department says crews will start work tearing down the Days Inn at the northeast corner of Center Street West and 1st Avenue NW. The sidewalks will be closed to pedestrian traffic on Friday and parts of Center Street will be closed to traffic starting Sunday.

The Days Inn used to be known at the Hotel Carlton. The Heritage Preservation Commission of Rochester recommended the City Council declare it a historic landmark property but the City Council declined to do so.

The Hotel Carlson was constructed almost a century ago and after demolition, it’s expected a new 17-story building will be built in its place.