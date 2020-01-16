Destiny Pitts say she's transferring after suspension

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Minnesota leading scorer Destiny Pitts says she is transferring after the Gophers suspended her for unspecified “conduct unbecoming a member of the team."

Pitts tweeted Thursday that she has decided to enter “the Transfer Portal to further my academic and athletic journey in an environment that will support me.” Pitts says she was informed last Friday that she was suspended indefinitely for her “body language” during the Northwestern game.

The junior guard says she was “blindsided and shocked by the suspension.” Pitts thanked her teammates and says she wishes coach Lindsay Whalen and her staff “nothing but the best.” Pitts was averaging 16.3 points per game.