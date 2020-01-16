Clear
BREAKING NEWS Winter Storm Warning issued for entire viewing area Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Destiny Pitts say she's transferring after suspension

Leading scorer on women's basketball team says she was "blindsided."

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 5:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Minnesota leading scorer Destiny Pitts says she is transferring after the Gophers suspended her for unspecified “conduct unbecoming a member of the team."

Pitts tweeted Thursday that she has decided to enter “the Transfer Portal to further my academic and athletic journey in an environment that will support me.” Pitts says she was informed last Friday that she was suspended indefinitely for her “body language” during the Northwestern game.

The junior guard says she was “blindsided and shocked by the suspension.” Pitts thanked her teammates and says she wishes coach Lindsay Whalen and her staff “nothing but the best.” Pitts was averaging 16.3 points per game.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -1°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

K9's Future in Question

Image

Winter Weather Impacting Ski Rentals

Image

Frostbite Prevention

Image

"Through Our Eyes" project on display

Image

Living Organ Donation

Image

Preparing For A Winter Storm

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Tracking Friday's storm

Image

How to avoid being a victim of fraud

Image

Early Minnesota Voting

Community Events