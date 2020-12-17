Destination Medical Center is launching the Urban Evolution podcast

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Destination Medical Center has launched a new podcast focused on how communities can be transformed by creativity and innovation.

The Urban Evolution podcast will be bi-weekly and can be downloaded from any podcast streaming platform.



Bill Von Bank, director of marketing and communications at DMC. Bill Von Bank, director of marketing and communications at DMC.

“We wanted to create a podcast for people who are interested in the experiences of others working in economic development and business,” says Urban Evolution host Bill Von Bank, who also serves as director of marketing and communications at DMC. “This podcast will invite local, regional and national thought leaders and influencers as well as those with ‘feet on the street’ expertise whose contributions are creating change in their industries, businesses and cities.”

The first episode features DMC Executive Director Lisa Clarke and Dr. Clark Otley, chief medical officer of the Mayo Clinic Platform and medical director of the Department of Business Development at Mayo Clinic, talking about how the DMC initiative came to be and how its impact extends beyond the health care community.

Additional episodes will include Limb Lab Founder Brandon Sampson on how he’s changing the business of limb restoration and Kam Talebi, founder and CEO of Kaskaid Hospitality, who opened his newest restaurant in Rochester in the middle of a pandemic.

For more information on the Urban Evolution podcast, click here.