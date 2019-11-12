Destination Medical Center: What's Next

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the economic development initiative that aims to make Rochester a global hub for health, wellness and much more. On Tuesday, the Destination Medical Center Corporation Board held its last meeting of 2019.

"It's just been a really exciting year for DMC," said Lisa Clarke, DMC EDA Executive Director.

Now, the focus is on the future. At the center of DMC is One Discovery Square. It's almost full, so now plans are in the works for Two Discovery Square.

"And we're creating an ecosystem around all of it. Which means food, entertainment, housing, bioscience, life science and technology coming together in one space. A 16 block area to truly innovate, create and keep all of those products and services right here in Rochester, Minnesota," Clarke said.

Heart of the City is the plan to create a true center of the city. Next spring, construction will begin to bring interactive works of art to Peace Plaza.

"We are enhanching that space to really drive visitation, and to actually create a space that our patients, visitors and those of us who live and work in Rochester are really excited to be a part of," said Clarke.

At the DMCC Board meeting, there was an exciting announcement about a local gem that's been under renovation for awhile.

"We are gonna open Chateau Theatre on November 23rd. We have a firm that we're working with, EDG out of minneapolis, who will be the exhibit firm, bringing exhibits to Rochester that have never ever been here before," Clarke said.

So what else is on the agenda?

"The Riverfront Project, there's 2.5 acres of city-owned property there that we're asking for a statement of interest right now from developers and interested parties. What could that actually mean along the riverfront? So we'll be starting to see that move forward over the next year," Clarke said.

"Along with the University of Minnesota and the YMAC, they have an rfp out right now to take a look at the property the university owns right now, but also other properties in the downtown district to see where could we do a mixed-use facility or some type of mixed use. Meaning the YMCA and the University of Minnesota, and maybe other organizations, come together to create something that works for both entities and for the community," said Clarke.

While this year is winding down, DMC is moving full speed ahead into the next.

"Of course we have a long way to go, and we have obstacles to solve, and we're doing that as a community. Bringing organizations and groups together like never before to solve for our future," said Clarke.

Other topics talked about at the meeting were affordable housing and transit. The DMCC Board's next meeting will be February.