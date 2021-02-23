Despite warming temperatures, flooding concerns remain low with snow thaw

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's happening fast - we went from Arctic blast to sunsplashed thaw in short order. But is the rapid warmup causing flooding concerns?

Cerro Gordo Co. Emergency Management coordinator Steve O'Neil says for short-term impacts, it will be very minor, just some puddles on roadways. Long-term, though, he says widespread flooding this spring is not likely.

"Our rivers...people can tell you they were pretty low before winter hit, and they've stayed low. Our ground moisture...we never really got into the drought in our area. For flooding, those are all good things for us."

However, he notes that it could change on a dime.

"We get some snow storms in March, which has happened, or April, or we get a quick thaw and get heavy rains, that could change things. As it's trending right now, we are actually looking very good."

O'Neil says the National Weather Service is meeting with emergency management coordinators across the Hawkeye State to discuss the outlook on spring flooding. For the latest outlook, click here.