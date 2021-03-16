Despite snow, travelers press on for Spring Break vacations

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Just when we thought spring was upon us, the snow and winter decide for an encore appearance. Monday's snow comes at a time when some are getting a week off from school and work for Spring Break.

At the Top of Iowa Welcome Center, Garrett Scarlett and his wife are stopping for a quick bite to eat while en route from Kansas City to Duluth. While encountering rain at first, by the time they left Des Moines after stopping for gas, it started to get dicey.

"It started to get a bit more windy, a little bit rougher. That's when it turned to snow, you'd see patches on the roadway that the plow hadn't gotten to, whether it was ice, whatever it was. Temperatures started dropping, then you started noticing vehicles not on the roadway, in center ditches off to the side. Lots of tow trucks out, lots of state officers, everybody out trying to do their part."

Needless to say, it was white knuckle driving for a stretch.

"The steering wheel is still imprinted into my hand."

"It's a lot of stress, especially in conditions like this. You've got snow blowing across, you've got semis trying to make their pass in the left lane that hasn't been cleared."

Also stopping at the Top of Iowa for a break were the Erickson family from Pella, Iowa. Mother Krishandra, sons Lance and Abner and daughter Alyssandra are heading to Wisconsin to visit family this week. This is not the first time they've experienced during their spring break, noting of one encounter with snow while heading back home from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha.

"It seems like we get those worse storms."

While driving north on I-35, the Ericksons also noticed the deteriorating conditions.

"It was pretty clear, then it started in with flurries, and then all of a sudden, it started snowing harder and the roads were covered. It surprised us."

Fortunately, conditions are improving. For the latest road reports in Iowa, click here; for Minnesota reports, click here.