Despite pandemic, Clear Lake business does well over the summer

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Summer is singing its swan song. There's little doubt people will be flocking to Clear Lake for a last minute taste of summer. Local businesses are hoping there's a little something in it for them as well.

For Peter Tengren and his grandkids, a frozen treat break is in order.

"Now we're going to have a little ice cream and then take the kids over to their mom and dad," said Tengren.

He says they've been staying closer to home and spending a lot of time in Clear Lake this summer.

"We had a nice trip planned to South Dakota but not with the COVID going on. So the kids have been down here most every weekend with their mom and dad," he said.

Just down the street, Alyssa Gutierrez owns Mindful Methods, a shop with a very different vibe.

"We have a lot of products that people are not used to here in the area, especially like the herbal remedies and the organic teas," said Gutierrez.

The crystals and stones must be bringing her good energy.

"The summer season has gone much better than what we anticipated," she said.

Gutierrez spend the early part of the year remodeling and getting the shop ready to open on May 1st. As summer comes to a close, she thinks this weekend will be one of the best so far.

"We actually got in a lot more product just for labor day weekend. we expereinced fourth of july weekend and were a little bit unprepared and so this time around I made sure that we ordered even triple of what we normally did."