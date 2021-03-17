Despite no heavy construction, hotel project coming closer to fruition

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a key cog in the River City Renaissance project - the combined Hyatt Place Hotel, Convention Center and Skywalk. While the multi-purpose arena has since been completed and open to the public, and work on the performing arts pavilion is underway, construction on the hotel site has not yet occurred outside of utility excavation, with COVID-19 causing the delays.

But behind the scenes, progress is still rolling on the project. City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the development agreement with Gate House will need to be updated to reflect these delays.

"Like we reported to the IEDA, we're making progress. The flag has been secured, the financing is nearly ready to close, but the agreement does need to be modified to reflect those new delays due to the delay with COVID."

He praises the area's hospitality industry for weathering this uncertain year.

"It really threw the hospitality sector into a bad situation. Hotel stays went down, travel has become almost non existent. There's a lot of essential workers in the area, whether they work on the railroad or construction workers that worked all through COVID, and they need places to stay. Fortunately, our hotels were able to provide them accomodations and continue to pay their employees and try and keep a baseline for our industry here. We're looking forward to bouncing back, and this hotel will be a part of that."

On a side note, Burnett says there is increasing interest in event bookings at the nearby multi-purpose arena.

"We're seeing that interest and more bookings. People are starting to see that the end of the pandemic is likely coming, with the vaccine rollout and numbers greatly reduced. They're investing their money and interest in going and doing those things. the people who put together these shows and events, they're noticing that too."

Burnett expects construction on the hotel to begin late spring/early summer of this year.