Despite mask restrictions easing, city of Rochester to keep many protocols in place

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Even as mask restrictions ease around Minnesota and the country, the city of Rochester is opting to maintain many of its current COVID-19 protocols.

"These measures include the use of face coverings and social distancing by teammates and members of the public when inside a city-operated facility. City teammates are evaluating these protocols while consulting new guidance from Governor Walz and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The health and safety of city teammates and the public continue to be a top priority in the decision-making process," the city said.

Rochester Public Transit will require facemasks while occupancy is still limited to on buses at 50 percent.

"Requirements for in-person attendance at City Council meetings continue, and in-person public attendance remains extremely limited. Additionally, all members of the public must wear face coverings during the meeting. Face coverings may be removed when speaking, presenting, or facilitating the meeting," the city said.