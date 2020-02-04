Despite issues with reporting results, caucusing process went well Monday night

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - ORGANIZERS ARE BLAMING THE EPIC CAUCUS MELTDOWN ON A CODING GLITCH.

AND WE WANT TO KNOW HOW THIS ALL IMPACTED CAUCUS SITES IN OUR AREA.

1700 PRECINCTS - URBAN AND RURAL - PARTICIPATED IN LAST NIGHT'S CAUCUS.

WHILE PRESIDENT TRUMP OVERWHELMINGLY WON IN THE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS - DEMOCRATS WERE FORCED TO WAIT TO SEE WHO WON THAT PARTY'S CAUCUS.

TRACY SMITH WAS THE SECRETARY AT HER CAUCUS SITE IN CLEAR LAKE.

SHE SAYS OVERALL - THE ACTUAL PROCESS WENT VERY WELL.

<"we only had one realignment this time, and we had two candidates that were not valid. It was really smooth.">

OVERALL - ABOUT 93 PEOPLE IN HER WARD PARTICIPATED IN THE CAUCUS.

HOWEVER - THE MAJOR DELAY IN RESULTS CAN'T BE IGNORED.

<"what was overwhelming was trying to report those numbers..">

AND...PAPERWORK.

<"we had to spend the next hour and a half doing a mountain of paperwork. It was poorly designed."

WITH THE DELAYS IN REPORTING THE RESULTS - THERE'S ALREADY TALK OF CHANGING SOME OF THE PROCESSES OF THE HAWKEYE STATE'S CAUCUS - MAYBE EVEN TO A PRIMARY.

THIS WAS A FAMILIAR SCENE AT NEARLY 1700 LOCATIONS ACROSS THE HAWKEYE STATE LAST NIGHT.

PEOPLE OF ALL AGES - RACES AND EXPERIENCES SHARED THEIR OPINIONS ON WHO SHOULD RUN FOR PRESIDENT.

TRACY SMITH CAUCUSED FOR JOE BIDEN, 93 people caucused from her ward.

<"we had all three of them very close together at the elementary school, in the large cafeteria, the small cafeteria and the gym.">

OTHER THAN A COUPLE OF PEOPLE THAT WERE IN THE WRONG SPOT - THE ACTUAL PROCESS OF CAUCUSING WENT WELL.

<"we only had one realignment this time, we had two candidates that were not valid. It was very smooth.">

WITH THE AMOUNT OF TECHNICAL ISSUES THIS YEAR - PLUS LOGISTICS LIKE QUESTIONABLE WEATHER AND CHILDCARE MAKING IT HARDER FOR SOME TO ATTEND- SHE FEELS THAT THE STATE PARTY MAY MAKE A CHANGE - MAKING IOWA NO LONGER FIRST IN THE NATION.

<"everybody knows that the caucus is unwieldly, it's exclusionary. I was talking to a Walmart woman and she was working that night. Second shift workers can't participate. A lot of people brought their kids, but a lot of people didn't. They just stayed home."

"20% of the people will tell you they're going to caucus, 15% actually do.">

BRIAN BARBER - WHO CAUCUSED FOR PETE BUTTIGIEG - DOESN'T EXACTLY SEE IT CHANGING. 141 people caucused. He's participated in 19 caucuses.

<"we're going to realign and probably do something different with our caucus so we can still remain the first in the nation to have a caucus. The party, from my understanding, is in the process with working with that."

"The more people we get, the more opinions we'll have and more of a higher percentage. But it's up to the state's central committee."