Despite high numbers, Olmsted Co. health officials think social distancing efforts working

Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. KIMT photo.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 3:07 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - As Olmsted County approaches 100 positive coronavirus tests, health officials Monday said that 20 percent of its cases are from community spread.

That percentage is well below the statewide mark of community spread, which is 34 percent.

Health officials said those numbers indicate that social distancing measures locally may be working.

Olmsted County has 96 cases, including 20 new ones since Friday.

Of those, 62 are still active while the other 34 have recovered. Ten of those have required hospitalization and two deaths have been reported.

