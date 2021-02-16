Despite harsh cold, it's growing season for one North Iowa farmer

MITCHELL, Iowa - While the extreme cold may not seem like prime growing season for flowers, corn and other products in our area, Twisted River Farm owner Steve Strasheim is showing that he's busy right now, growing healthy, leafy salad greens despite the harsh conditions.

"Salad greens are extremely cold hearty, and not any stranger to winter production. There are a lot of farms around the country that grow them year round."

To be able to grow these greens in the cold, Strasheim set up a hoophouse to allow plants to grow through the soil. However, to be able to provide the necessary heat for the inside, he's not using propane, which can be very expensive. Rather, he's using a more cost effective geothermal system.

"With meeting Eric Jellum of Osage, and exploring his geothermal corn drying system, we got to chatting about how could we adapt that system to heat, or at least take the edge off the cold temperatures in a hoophouse. That's what we're testing right now. We've been running this system for a few months now with great success."

To generate heat, Strasheim is utilizing well water coming out of the ground at a 49 degree temperature, as well as a fan system.

"We're using car radiators, to run the water through like a car would. But we're taking that fan and blowing, sucking the air across the fins, capturing that heat, and broadcasting out into the hoophouse."

To that degree, Strasheim is partnering with Jellum by establishing a geothermal-powered hoophouse on his property, and recently received a grant for the project.

As the new growing season begins, Strasheim says he's about two weeks behind schedule thanks to the Arctic blast, but should be able to plant within a matter of days.

"We're looking for that little bit of a window coming later this week where we can get this stuff out into the ground, and that starts our growing season for our hoophouse and our greenhouse."

He anticipates the spinach currently growing in the hoophouse to be harvested later this week, followed by arugula and lettuce.