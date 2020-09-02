Despite delays, progress still rolling on two pieces of River City Renaissance project

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City Renaissance Project aims to transform the face of Downtown. Already, one large piece of the project, the Multipurpose Arena, has been completed and open to the public.

But the southeastern corner of the Southbridge Mall parking lot of where the next major piece of the project, the combined hotel and conference center, groundbreaking has been delayed, while the performing arts pavilion on the north side of the mall has yet to be constructed. But there is good news: City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the projects are moving forward as planned, despite the delays.

"I think the pandemic has impacted pretty much every aspect of development. We've seen it in industry and we're seeing it here with this project."

He expects an announcement regarding the project will be announced after city officials meet at the Iowa Economic Development Authority meeting later this month. Ahead of that, final details are being ironed out.

"The developer has engaged a contractor, they've worked through estimates. That's all part of the process of getting to the point where we are today, where we're working with financing. Banks have been identified and working through the final details. That's why we're hopeful we'll be able to make an announcement at the IEDA meeting yet this month."

The pavilion portion recently received a $375,000 grant from the state of Iowa. Burnett is hopeful that groundbreaking for both pieces can still happen before the new year.

"Everything's ready. The plans have been put together. That's part of the process of getting that financing is knowing what that cost is to build. Realistically, financing is one of those last steps, so that announcement will really be the moment that we can move forward and the developer can move forward with starting groundwork, getting the footings in place and really starting to see it rise up in the parking lot behind us."