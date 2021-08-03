Despite delays, progress continues on River City Renaissance project pieces

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you walk around the plaza facing the north entrance of Southbridge Mall, it's a much different scene from what it used to be.

The Principal Performing Arts Pavilion, which includes both indoor and outdoor spaces and will be the new home of the Mason City Municipal Band, is set to be completed in roughly two months time. The wall that covered the interior performance space was taken down last week, with shoppers and mallgoers getting an up-close look at the beautiful space for the first time. It's the latest piece to be completed in the River City Renaissance project, which is set to transform the mall and the surrounding Downtown into a more liveable, vibrant area filled with restaurants, shopping and housing.

Larson Red Zone Sports owner Rick Larson has been a staple at Southbridge for going on 15 years. Since he first opened his doors, he's seen the mall undergo a lot of changes, with many businesses coming and going.

"This last year and a half has been a big time rollercoaster."

Though many pandemic-related restrictions did not help as much, the opening of the multipurpose arena in the former JCPenney's space in early 2020 has helped boost customer traffic and sales, particularly during hockey games and tournaments that are primarily held on weekends.

"During 2020, the first couple of months, we'd get a little uptick the last hour and a half. We had people coming in here before the [North Iowa] Bulls played looking around and shopping for items. In 2021, we did some but not as much. The biggest thing is because of the pandemic, they weren't able to have the crowds."

Now with two hockey teams in the Bulls and Toros set to take to the ice this upcoming season, plus more events, the completion of the pavilion, and new mall ownership that intends to change Southbridge into more of a family entertainment center, he feels the changes will be an upgrade from the state the mall has been in.

"With the ice arena as the hub, everything going in around it is going to be able to feed off of it. Hopefully, we'll have success because of that."

Outside, though, ground has yet to be broken on the Hyatt Place hotel portion of the project. City Administrator Aaron Burnett says several factors are behind the delay, including approval of financing, the nationwide building material shortage (pointing to the lead time for some materials for the skywalk that will connect the hotel to Music Man Square is almost a year), and the pandemic's impact on the hospitality sector.

"We continue to see occupancy rise, we continue to see the average daily rate rise, but we're still not back to where we were in 2019, which makes hospitality projects more difficult."

Despite these delays, he feels confident the city's vision can be met, as there's strong demand for investment in the River City, including the River II and upper-level housing above Simply Nourished on the Plaza. Completing housing needs study and seeing more interest in that.

"There's not availability of units for people to live in our downtown. It's a place they want to be and we want to make sure there's space for them in downtown to have fun and to live down here."

"The River City Renaissance vision will come to fruition, it just takes a little bit of time to get these pieces put together."

A few months ago, Gatehouse Capital, who is behind the hotel portion of the project, announced they would purchase Southbridge. That sale is set to close potentially before the end of August.