Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Despite coronavirus guidelines, hundreds gather for Iowa horse auction

Wayne County Health Department screened people before they could enter.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 7:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

SEYMOUR, Iowa  — Officials in southern Iowa say hundreds of people have gathered in Wayne County for a horse auction being held on private property, despite a state order limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the Midwest Trotting Horse Sale was held Thursday near Seymour on the property of Ura Gingerich, after having first been postponed earlier in the month.

The Wayne County Health Department set up checkpoints on the property to screen people before they could enter. Department officials say at least one carload of people was sent away after being questioned as part of the screening.

The department says it counted nearly 500 people attending the auction.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Impact of Stockpiling Groceries

Image

Shortage of Protective Personal Equipment

Image

What to Look For in Disinfectants and Sanitizers

Image

Avoid Cyber Attacks While Working from Home

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/2

Image

Coronavirus Testing

Image

IBM employees in Rochester helping fight COVID-19

Image

Coronavirus impacting elections this fall

Image

Custody arrangements during a pandemic

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Community Events