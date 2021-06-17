Despite challenges, fireworks sales for the 4th of July holiday are starting off strong

MASON CITY, Iowa - In a matter of weeks, the night sky will be illuminated with dazzling fireworks displays, and pyrotechnic afficionados are looking for the best bang for their buck.

Since June 1, It's Lit Fireworks has been selling everything from firecrackers and rockets, to mortar shells and larger cakes. Owner Dan Winterfeld says business has been off to a hot start, and on pace to meet last year's record setting pace. However, he says the fireworks industry is enduring a shortage of inventory, largely due to factory issues in China, where a good majority of fireworks are produced, as well as the coronavirus and high demand. Nonetheless, he has tried to keep price points down for customers.

"This year, shipping has went up a lot with every product coming from overseas, but we kept it as minimal as we could. We're ready for a great season, we're stocked heavily here, and people want to celebrate their freedom."

And don't be alarmed; there will be plenty of products for customers to choose from.

"We ordered way early, we have great contacts, we go factory direct through contacts. We're going to have enough product."