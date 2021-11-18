Despite challenges, Humane Society of North Iowa adapting

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're looking for a four-legged friend to join your family, the Humane Society of North Iowa has many cats and dogs eagerly waiting to find their new home. But if you're interested in paying a visit, you would have to make an appointment.

Throughout the pandemic, the shelter has had to set up visits by appointment only, depending on local COVID-19 transmission rates. In addition, the shelter has seen an increase in dogs being admitted, but are over capacity with cats - 120 as of now, compared to the normal 70.

Executive Director Sybil Soukup says the Humane Society is also facing a staffing shortage, with some staffers leaving over the summer and going back to college. Despite these challenges, she's made sure enough staffing is available to take care of the animals in their care.

"We had started advertising to fill those voids that we knew were coming back in July, but we couldn't get those positions filled. We had to do some temporary closing over that, because we had to move our customer service staff to animal caretaking to help fill those voids."

She is asking potential adoptees to be patient.

"We understand that it's exciting that people want to adopt an animal. They put in an application, but they show up and are expecting to take the animal home with them. We try our best to process our adoptions as quickly as possible, but we're extremely short-staffed right now. We're doing the best we can."

The Humane Society of North Iowa is accepting applications for customer service positions. If you're interested in applying, click here.