Despite a couple of down months, North Iowa tourism numbers are rebounding

Though March and April were some rough months for tourism and hotel occupancy, the recent quarterly report from Visit Mason City is showing numbers trending upward

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 2:14 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Whether it's a stay-cation, or you're gearing up to take the kids on a cross country road trip, the official start to summer is right around the corner, and people are gearing up for vacations. And while the pandemic has affected the tourism industry nationwide, the tide may be turning in Cerro Gordo County.

"March and April were rough."

During the Mason City City Council meeting Tuesday night, Visit Mason City Executive Director Lindsey James shared the results of the agency's quarterly report. The report notes that during March and April, hotel occupancy rates were down around 34% percent compared to the same time frame a year prior, and many events were either cancelled or postponed. In May, though, numbers began trending upward; from May 31st-June 6th, occupancy was up to 60%. Since March, James says her staff has mailed about 5,000 visitor guides to those who have an interest in the area.

While the numbers are still down compared to normal, James is optimistic about what the remainder of the season will look like, as attractions like the McNider Art Museum, Wright on the Park and the Stockman House begin to reopen.

"We've seen a lot of activity in town this past weekend. If you went by any of the hotel parking lots, they were full. We had some large outdoor events that were taking place in town that brought visitors in, that's good. We love to see that activity happening again."

In addition, James feels because of Mason City's location relative to larger cities like Minneapolis and Des Moines, as well as lower population, will be able to help in attracting visitors back.

"Studies show that people are most interested or perceived the safest activities to be outdoor recreation. They're wanting to travel to places that are less crowded and have unique experiences, but also provide that safety and not overly populated. We're well positioned."

