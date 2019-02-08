Sheriff: Despite Blizzard Warning, vehicle flees police at 100 MPH through Clear Lake

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Despite a Blizzard Warning, deputies found themselves in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that fled authorities at speeds of 100 miles per hour Thursday night.

At 10:15 p.m., a deputy located a stolen 2013 Chevy Camaro near the I-35 and Highway 18 intersection. The vehicle was reported stolen from rural Clear Lake, and the vehicle fled through Clear Lake, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour after authorities attempted to make a traffic stop.

Due to the poor road conditions, the driver lost control west of Clear Lake near McIntosh Rd.

The passenger, 26-year-old Dylan Dimig, of Schleswig, Iowa, was caught after a short foot pursuit and was charged with interference with official acts.

The driver, 31-year-old Jared Schneckloth, of Clear Lake and Manilla, Iowa, was located hiding in a garage. He is being charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, driving while barred, trespass, speeding, driving under suspension, no SR 22 insurance, careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and interference with official acts.

The Camaro suffered damage as a result of the accident. No authorities were injured.