Des Moines woman pleads not guilty in violent NE iowa chase

DECORAH, Iowa – A central Iowa woman is pleading not guilty to charges stemming from a high speed chase where multiple vehicles were crashed into.

Crystal Anne LeCroy, 48 of Des Moines, is charged with four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, 1st degree criminal mischief, 2nd degree criminal mischief, two counts of assault of persons in certain occupations, eluding, OWI, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

LeCroy was arrested on October 9 after the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said a check of a suspicious vehicle turned into a dangerous pursuit along Highway 9. LeCroy is accused of ramming a squad car, ramming a parked vehicle, then ramming two more vehicles as she tried to escape.

Authorities say a passenger in one of the rammed vehicles was transported by ambulance for treatment of injuries.

LeCroy’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 7, 2021.