Des Moines woman accused of ramming multiple vehicles in Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Minn. – A central Iowa woman stands accused of turning northeast Iowa into her own personal demolition derby.

Crystal LeCroy, 48 of Des Moines, is facing four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, two counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, two counts of criminal mischief, and eluding.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says on October 9, deputies were checking a suspicious vehicle in the KAR Auto Center lot at the intersection of Highway 9 and 52 when it took off. LeCroy, the driver, allegedly turned and intentionally rammed a squad car at a high rate of speed, disabling it, then rammed another parked vehicle and pushed it into second parked vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says both parked vehicle sustained significant damage. LeCroy is then accused of speeding away west on Highway 9, ramming two more vehicle along the way. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries.

LeCroy’s vehicle then reportedly became disabled and she was arrested, then also transported by ambulance for treatment.

The Decorah Police Department, Winneshiek County Ambulance, Decorah Fire Department, Winneshiek County Communications Center, and Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office assisted with this incident.