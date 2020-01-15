Clear
Des Moines shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Police say a shooting in a Des Moines neighborhood has left two people dead and two injured.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 7:45 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Police say a shooting in a Des Moines neighborhood has left two people dead and two injured.

Des Moines police responded just before 4 p.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting at a home in the Merle Hay neighborhood and found two people dead with gunshot injuries.

A third person at the home had a gunshot wound to a leg and was taken to a hospital. Police found evidence that indicated another person may have left the house.

About a half hour later officers found someone nearby with a gunshot wound to a leg. That person also was taken to a hospital. Police didn't immediately release the names of those involved.

