DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Public Schools, Iowa's largest school district, will cancel all classes and activities for at least 17 days starting Friday evening.
In a letter sent to staff, Superintendent Thomas Ahart announced Thursday that classes wouldn't immediately return after spring break next week.
Ahart expressed hope that classes could resume March 30 but given the “dynamic situation," officials would have to adjust as needed.
The move will effect the district's 33,000 students and 5,000 employees. The school district's decision comes as many colleges are taking similar actions.
Related Content
- Des Moines schools cancelling classes amid virus concerns
- Update: Amber Alert canceled after 2 found in Des Moines
- Facebook cancels its biggest conference amid coronavirus concerns
- Homeless on the move in Des Moines
- Medical marijuana facility proposed for Des Moines
- Des Moines Register ordered to conceal information
- Gunshots end football game in Des Moines
- Woman sentenced for Des Moines murder
- Six hurt in Des Moines shooting
- Des Moines hospital transplant program announces closure
Scroll for more content...