Des Moines police say officers shot armed suspect

Des Moines police say officers fatally shot an armed suspect who confronted them during foot chase.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 7:04 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say officers fatally shot an armed suspect who confronted them during foot chase.

Officers responding to a call about a shooting around 3:50 a.m. Monday were told by the victim that he'd been shot in a leg when two men stole his vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by three people when it was spotted around 10 minutes later. Officers followed it until it parked in a driveway in central Des Moines.

The three people then fled on foot as officers approached. Police say one of them then brandished a handgun and was shot by officers. He died at the scene. The two other suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Police have not yet identified those involved or said whether the man fired his weapon.

