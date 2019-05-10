DES MOINES - Police released a second video Friday that appears to show a mountain lion in a residential neighborhood.
"The video was recorded near SW 16th St. and McKinley Ave at approximately 3:00 a.m. today," police said in a social media post. "Please exercise caution in this area. If this is the same animal, it appears to be moving southbound towards a less populated area of Central Iowa. Supervise small children, and monitor your pets."
An initial video was released Thursday showing the mountain lion.
Related Content
- Des Moines police release 2nd video showing mountain lion in residential area (with video)
- Wildlife officials confirm Des Moines mountain lion sighting (with video)
- 2nd suspect arrested in West Des Moines slaying
- Des Moines-area tornadoes impact local internet services
- Homeless on the move in Des Moines
- Medical marijuana facility proposed for Des Moines
- Des Moines Register ordered to conceal information
- Gunshots end football game in Des Moines
- Woman sentenced for Des Moines murder
- Des Moines police say officers shot armed suspect
Scroll for more content...