Des Moines police release 2nd video showing mountain lion in residential area (with video)

DES MOINES - Police released a second video Friday that appears to show a mountain lion in a residential neighborhood.

"The video was recorded near SW 16th St. and McKinley Ave at approximately 3:00 a.m. today," police said in a social media post. "Please exercise caution in this area. If this is the same animal, it appears to be moving southbound towards a less populated area of Central Iowa. Supervise small children, and monitor your pets."

An initial video was released Thursday showing the mountain lion.