Des Moines police release 2nd video showing mountain lion in residential area (with video)

Posted: May. 10, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 2:49 PM

DES MOINES - Police released a second video Friday that appears to show a mountain lion in a residential neighborhood.

"The video was recorded near SW 16th St. and McKinley Ave at approximately 3:00 a.m. today," police said in a social media post. "Please exercise caution in this area. If this is the same animal, it appears to be moving southbound towards a less populated area of Central Iowa. Supervise small children, and monitor your pets."

An initial video was released Thursday showing the mountain lion.

Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
