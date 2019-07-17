Des Moines police investigating deaths of woman, 2 children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and two children found shot inside a Des Moines residence.
The bodies were found around 11 p.m. Tuesday by officers sent to the Laurel Village apartment complex. The names of the deceased and their relationships have not been released.
Police say the deaths are being investigated as homicides. No arrests have been reported.
