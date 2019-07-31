Clear

Des Moines police: Beating so bad, 1 child leapt off balcony

A Des Moines woman faces felony charges after police say she beat two young children so badly that one of them jumped from a second-story balcony to escape her.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman faces felony charges after police say she beat two young children so badly that one of them jumped from a second-story balcony to escape her.

The Des Moines Register reports that 30-year-old Rasheena Perry is charged with two felony counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of child endangerment after the July 11 incident.

Police say Perry threw items at and hit the girls, both under the age of 14, while they were in a bathtub. Police say she wrapped a shower curtain around the face of one of the girls, before she escaped and jumped off the balcony. Police say they found the other girl covered in bruises, including marks on her neck where Perry had choked her.

Police also say Perry left an infant alone in an apartment.

Perry's preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 9. An attorney was not listed for her in court records Wednesday.

