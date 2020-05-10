Des Moines motorcyclist killed by SUV driven by unlicensed teen

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist died after crashing with an SUV driven by an unlicensed teen in downtown Des Moines.
The Des Moines Police Department said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when a turning Jeep Cherokee failed to yield to an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle. The two vehicles crashed in the downtown intersection.
The 52-year-old Des Moines resident who was driving the motorcycle, Troy Alan Matice, was critically injured and died later at a hospital. Police say the SUV was driven by a 15-year-old Des Moines resident who doesn’t have a license and wasn’t accompanied by an adult.
