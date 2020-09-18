Des Moines may seek to be college hoops 'bubble' site

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The structure of how college basketball will be played during the coronavirus pandemic is unclear, but leaders in Des Moines may push for the city to serve as a “bubble” site if that option is chosen.

The Des Moines Register reports that leaders are discussing inviting college basketball teams to play early-season games at Wells Fargo Arena.

The NCAA basketball season’s start date is Nov. 25.

The “bubble” format is currently being used by the NBA.

The NCAA has had recent experience with Des Moines, which hosted first- and second-round games for the 2016 and 2019 men’s Division I tournaments.