Des Moines council delays action on gun gear ban

The Des Moines City Council has delayed action on banning high-capacity magazines and trigger devices that can make guns even more deadly.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 8:15 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council has delayed action on banning high-capacity magazines and trigger devices that can make guns even more deadly.

The council voted Monday to put off action and to have city staffers work with the Iowa Legislature and other city and county governments to "form a consensus for statewide implementation of sound and effective regulations concerning firearm accessories."

Several gun owners attended the meeting to share their objections to the gun gear proposals.

The council voted in June to have ordinances prepared that would ban extended magazines that hold more bullets than is standard and trigger activators such as bump stocks. The devices have been used in high-profile attacks across the nation.

