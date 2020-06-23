Des Moines council approves anti-racial profiling ordinance

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council unanimously approved an anti-racial profiling ordinance that prohibits biased policing and racial profiling.

Members of the council praised the ordinance but even some supporters said it was only a first step and that officials needed to take additional actions.

The ordinance also prohibits discriminatory pretextual stops, in which drivers are stopped for one infraction but charged with a different infraction.

The ordinance also mandates additional officer training, requires city employees to report incidents of biased policing that they witness and creates a board with community members. Officials began working on the new rules following protests that stemmed from the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.