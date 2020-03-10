Des Moines city council moves to ban racial profiling

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council plans to work on defining racial profiling and collecting data before enacting an ordinance banning it.
On Monday the council backed a proposed ordinance that would make racial profiling an “illegal discriminatory municipal practice.” A violation could lead to a city employee being fired.
Some of the dozens of people who filled the council chamber held signs that read “Skin color is not a crime” and “Stop the stops.” The latter referred to pretextual stops in which officers stop someone for one reason but use it as cause to investigate something unrelated.
