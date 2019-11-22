Clear

Des Moines airport to offer nonstop flights to Miami

Airline passengers will soon have the option to take a non-stop flight from Des Moines to Miami.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 7:40 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Airline passengers will soon have the option to take a non-stop flight from Des Moines to Miami.

The Des Moines Register reports that American Airlines will offer the summer seasonal service starting June 3. Flights will leave Des Moines on Saturdays and Sundays, and return flights are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays.

It will be the first direct flight from the Des Moines International Airport to Miami International Airport.

Airport communications director Kayla Kovarna says more than 52,000 passengers already travel to the Miami airport from Des Moines each year. The route will help passengers connect with tropical destinations in Jamaica.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Nov. 25.

