Clear
BREAKING NEWS Chauvin gets over two decades behind bars Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 22 years in prison for death of George Floyd

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.(Court TV
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.(Court TV

Prosecution had asked for a 30-year sentence.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 2:58 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 4:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.

The punishment — which fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested — came after Chauvin broke his more than yearlong silence in court to offer condolences to the Floyd family and say he hopes more information coming out will eventually give them “some peace of mind.”

With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

Outside the courthouse, a crowd of about 50 people clasped hands and placed their hands on each other’s shoulders. The reaction was subdued as people debated whether the sentence was long enough. Some cursed in disgust.

“Let us not feel that we’re here to celebrate,” said civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton. “Justice would have been George Floyd never having been killed. Justice would have been the maximum. We got more than we thought only because we have been disappointed so many times before.”

In imposing the punishment, Judge Peter Cahill went beyond the 12 1/2-year sentence prescribed under state guidelines, citing “your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty” shown to Floyd.

Chauvin was immediately led back to prison. As with the verdicts in April, he showed little emotion when the judge pronounced the sentence. His eyes moved rapidly around the courtroom, his COVID-19 mask obscuring much of his face.

The fired white officer was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man gasped that he couldn’t breathe and went limp on May 25, 2020.

Bystander video of Floyd’s arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store prompted protests around the world and led to scattered violence in Minneapolis and beyond.

On Friday, Chauvin, who did not testify at his trial, removed his mask and turned toward the Floyd family, speaking only briefly because of what he called “some additional legal matters at hand” — an apparent reference to the federal civil rights trial he still faces.

“But very briefly, though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some some peace of mind,” he said, without elaborating.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked that Chauvin be let off on probation, saying the former officer's “brain is littered with what-ifs” from that day: “What if I just did not agree to go in that day? What if things had gone differently? What if I never responded to that call? What if? What if? What if?”

Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, appeared in court to plead for mercy for her son, saying his reputation has been unfairly reduced to that of “an aggressive, heartless and uncaring person” and a racist.

“I can tell you that is far from the truth,” she told the judge. “I want this court to know that none of these things are true and that my son is a good man.” She added: “Derek, I want you to know I have always believed in your innocence, and I will never waver from that.”

“I will be here for you when you come home,” she said.

Floyd's family members addressed the court before sentencing, expressing sorrow over his death and asking for the maximum penalty, which was 40 years.

“We don’t want to see no more slaps on the wrist. We’ve been through that already," said a tearful Terrence Floyd, one of Floyd's brothers.

Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams said: “Our family is forever broken.” And Floyd's 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a video played in court, said that if she could say something to her father now, it would be: “I miss you and and I love you.”

Prosecutor Matthew Frank, in asking the judge to exceed the sentencing guidelines, said “tortured is the right word” for what the officer did to Floyd.

“This is not a momentary gunshot, punch to the face. This is 9½ minutes of cruelty to a man who was helpless and just begging for his life," Frank said.

The concrete barricades, razor wire and National Guard patrols at the courthouse during Chauvin's three-week trial in the spring were gone Friday, reflecting an easing of tensions since the verdict in April.

Before the sentencing, the judge denied Chauvin’s request for a new trial. The defense had argued that the intense publicity tainted the jury pool and that the trial should have been moved away from Minneapolis.

The judge also rejected a defense request for a hearing into possible juror misconduct. Nelson had accused a juror of not being candid during jury selection because he didn’t mention his participation in a march last summer to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Prosecutors countered the juror had been open about his views.

Philip Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University, said 11 non-federal law officers, including Chauvin, have been convicted of murder for on-duty deaths since 2005. The penalties for the nine who were sentenced before Chauvin ranged from from six years, nine months, to life behind bars, with the median being 15 years.

With Chauvin’s sentencing, the Floyd family and Black America witnessed something of a rarity: In the small number of instances in which officers accused of brutality or other misconduct against Black people have gone to trial, the list of acquittals and mistrials is longer than the list of sentencings after conviction.

In recent years, the acquittals have included officers tried in the deaths of Philando Castile in suburban Minneapolis and Terence Crutcher in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Two mistrials were declared over the death of Samuel Dubose in Cincinnati.

“That’s why the world has watched this trial, because it is a rare occurrence,” said Arizona-based civil rights attorney Benjamin Taylor, who has represented victims of police brutality. “Everybody knows that this doesn’t happen every day.”

Chauvin has been held since his conviction at the state's maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, where he has been kept in a cell by himself for his own protection, his meals brought to him.

The three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest are scheduled for trial in March on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. They will also stand trial with Floyd on the federal civil rights charges. No date has been set for that trial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604879

Reported Deaths: 7654
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1250511781
Ramsey52534898
Dakota46874471
Anoka42804459
Washington27440291
Stearns22566225
St. Louis18156316
Scott17558138
Wright16387149
Olmsted13407102
Sherburne1202895
Carver1067748
Clay826792
Rice8208110
Blue Earth762944
Crow Wing682095
Kandiyohi668785
Chisago620952
Otter Tail586484
Benton583098
Goodhue484074
Douglas475881
Mower470533
Winona461452
Itasca460363
Isanti440664
McLeod431461
Morrison424962
Beltrami407962
Nobles407850
Steele397917
Polk389172
Becker387056
Lyon364054
Carlton353356
Freeborn347433
Pine335023
Nicollet331345
Mille Lacs311854
Brown308040
Le Sueur297426
Cass286632
Todd286033
Meeker263743
Waseca238223
Martin235333
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196641
Dodge18783
Renville182946
Redwood176640
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163423
Fillmore157710
Faribault155619
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47793
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371374

Reported Deaths: 6063
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58285642
Linn21254340
Scott20312248
Black Hawk16213312
Woodbury15242230
Johnson1462685
Dubuque13520211
Dallas1129799
Pottawattamie11234174
Story1071848
Warren583991
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554297
Sioux517774
Webster517094
Muscatine4883106
Marshall487976
Des Moines468172
Wapello4340122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper421273
Plymouth403181
Lee383057
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry294937
Bremer288962
Carroll287252
Boone268534
Crawford268541
Benton260455
Washington257251
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232751
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216266
Tama212371
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199135
Page194522
Buchanan194233
Cedar192423
Hardin187644
Fayette187143
Wright186240
Hamilton182051
Harrison180073
Clayton171257
Butler166535
Madison164619
Mills163924
Floyd163642
Cherokee159438
Lyon159341
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152852
Hancock150434
Iowa149924
Winnebago144531
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137433
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131637
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129849
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125017
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101124
Keokuk96932
Monroe96431
Unassigned9590
Ida91535
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6179
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54423
Audubon53311
Adams3464
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Rain chances through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/25/21)

Image

Setting sail this weekend in Clear Lake

Image

Equality group calls for harshest sentencing for Chauvin

Image

Rochester for Justice says more work needs to be done following Chauvin's sentencing

Image

Sean's Weather 6/25

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (6/24/21)

Image

Groundbreaking ceremony marks milestone in construction of Law Enforcement Memorial of SE Minnesota

Image

Breaking ground on law enforcement memorial

Image

Folks enjoy Rochesterfest

Image

A shortage of movers

Community Events