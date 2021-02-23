Derecho relief amendment to COVID relief package passes U.S. House Agriculture Committee

MASON CITY, Iowa - The damage left in the wake of last August's derecho left a devastating scar. Winds reached a peak of 126 mph, and roughly 43% of the state's crops last year were affected. In addition, farmers were already grappling with market disruptions caused by COVID-19 when they were hit by the powerful windstorm.

But there may be relief in sight for those affected included in the new $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that Democrats are set to pass.

U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R - Hull), who represents Iowa's 4th district that covers much of North Iowa, has spearheaded an amendment to that package that would allocate about $4 billion to be distributed by the USDA's Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program. The money would be distributed to farmers, producers, elevators and other agriculture related businesses that were hit hard by the distaster.

Feenstra has seen up close just how the bad damage was, and the long term repercussions of it.

"Being a rural Iowa kid, I've seen tornadoes, but I've neer seen the devastation...just acre after acre seeing the corn and soybeans down. It's devastating. And come to know that 43% of the crop in Iowa was destroyed. That's very significant for our state."

With the next planting season set to start soon, Feenstra feels that the funding can take some off the weight off of farmers' shoulders.

"There's a lot of cost when you start putting crops down, so this will help that. Hopefully farmers will be continue to plant this year without having so much debt or not understanding where the money will come from."

The amendment passed the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, of which Feenstra is a member, with a 24-23 vote. In addition, the amendment has bi-partisan support; Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne (D - West Des Moines) was the deciding vote in favor of the proposal. Out of the roughly 200 amendments that were proposed for the relief package, Feenstra's amendment was the only one adopted as part of the Democrats' plan.

"I applaud all sides that are understanding how devastating the derecho was, and how we can help our producers and our agricultural community in this way."