Clear

Deputy injured after responding to fatal southern Minnesota crash

A deputy had to be air-lifted after responding to a fatal crash Wednesday in southern Minnesota.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 8:48 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 8:57 AM

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. - A deputy had to be air-lifted after responding to a fatal crash Wednesday in southern Minnesota.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a single-vehicle rollover with injuries at 9:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found that a female passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died. The driver, a 16-year-old male from Waseca, was transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their names were not released.

“Fifteen-year veteran Deputy Sheriff Josh Langr responded to the scene of the crash. Deputy Langr was working around the vehicle and inadvertently walked into a partially downed power line. Waseca Fire and North Ambulance pulled Deputy Langr to safety and immediately provided medical attention. Deputy Langr was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with third-degree burns,” the sheriff’s office said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making animal cruelty a federal felony

Image

Training to become a snow plow driver

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

NIACC men's basketball season preview

Image

Austin, Lourdes falls in state quarterfinals

Image

SAW: Sam Amusan of Century

Image

Mason City homeowner disarms prowler

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Low carb diets

Image

Garage fire in Rochester

Community Events