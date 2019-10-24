Deputy injured after responding to fatal southern Minnesota crash

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. - A deputy had to be air-lifted after responding to a fatal crash Wednesday in southern Minnesota.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a single-vehicle rollover with injuries at 9:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found that a female passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died. The driver, a 16-year-old male from Waseca, was transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their names were not released.

“Fifteen-year veteran Deputy Sheriff Josh Langr responded to the scene of the crash. Deputy Langr was working around the vehicle and inadvertently walked into a partially downed power line. Waseca Fire and North Ambulance pulled Deputy Langr to safety and immediately provided medical attention. Deputy Langr was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with third-degree burns,” the sheriff’s office said.