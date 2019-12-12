Deputy injured after lengthy pursuit in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A six-mile chase ended with a wanted man being taken into custody and a deputy suffering an injury.

Authorities said it began at 9:10 p.m. after a report of suspicious activity in the 3900 block of Highway 14 East.

Deputies located the vehicle and learned 42-year-old Jeremy Kirkham, of Rochester, had a warrant out for his arrest. He was also believed to be under the influence.

After refusing to stop, Kirkham allegedly drove into a backyard in the 400 block of 22nd Ave. SE where the vehicle became stuck.

After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

A deputy suffered a shoulder injury during the struggle, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kirkham is facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, obstruction with force, fourth-degree DWI and multiple traffic violations.