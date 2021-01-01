Deputy fire chief talks about what it's like to get the COVID-19 vaccine

MASON CITY, Iowa - The federal government is saying nearly 2.1 million Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Shots are continuing to be given to health care workers and some first responders in our area.

Earlier this week, the Mason City Fire Department started having their staff get the vaccine at the CG Public Health offices.

Deputy Chief Aaron Beemer was one of the firefighters to get the jab. He tells me it was a lot like getting a flu shot. Other than a sore arm and a little fatigue, Beemer says he's had no adverse reactions to the shot.

After getting vaccinated, staff had him wait around a little bit to make sure there were not side effects.

"They just wanted to make sure that I wasn't having an allergic reaction to it. Generally speaking, I tolerate vaccines well, so after my 15 minutes I got to go back to work," said Beemer.

Beemer also said about half of the fire department has received their vaccinations so far.