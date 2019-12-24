Deputies still dealing with crime on Christmas

MASON CITY, Iowa - For law enforcement, Christmas is usually a pretty quiet shift, but some crimes seem to be more of an issue around the holidays.

Deputy Jeff Bryant with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office says the big issues are theft, DUIs, and domestic violence.

The holiday season can be stressful, and when you mix friends and family, plus alcohol, the combination could mean more fights for deputies to deal with. They also have their hands full with drivers who are intoxicated.

Thieves are also out casing neighborhoods to see what goodies people are getting for Christmas. Deputy Bryant says keep your eyes open for folks who are usually not in the neighborhood.